It’s Time To Plan An Unforgettable Trip To Idaho’s Most Underrated City

It happens every year. There are so many big things happening at your job that you push off using those precious vacation days. The year starts to wind down and the next thing you know, you’ve got to use them or lose them.

The halfway point of 2022 has come and gone, so let this be a sign that you should plan a proper trip before it’s too late. After all, you earned those vacation days!

Coeur d'Alene Resort - Summer, 2018

That perfect vacation destination could be hiding right here in the Gem State. Prevention Magazine put together a list of “The Most Underrated U.S. Cities to Visit in Every State.” It’s unclear exactly what criteria they used to pick the cities that appeared in the travel guide, simply saying these were cities that you may just drive through or fly over without thinking to stop and visit.

We’re not sure that accurately describes their choice for Idaho, because they chose somewhere that is a relatively well-known in-state vacation destination for Idahoans. According to Prevention, the most underrated city in Idaho is Coeur d’Alene. In choosing Coeur d’Alene they said:

“Not only is the name of this Idaho city beautiful, so too are the lake vistas. Known best for the plethora of water sports to be enjoyed on the lake from which the city derives its name, this city also has a large resort with the state’s best-rated golf course. There’s also the Canfield Mountain Natural Area to be explored, and a national forest to boot.”

Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

While we disagree that Couer d’Alene accurately fits in on a list of “underrated” destinations, we do think it’s a fun place to visit and the golf course certainly ends up on a list of reasons why!

