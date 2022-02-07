How to Get Over Them: 11 Healthy Tips For Navigating a Heartbreak

Love is in the air… or is it?

I have recently had an influx of friends who are going through breakups with their significant others, and a few of them are saying that they don’t know how to navigate these hard times.

Especially in the middle of a pandemic, when the world is still so strange and closed down, how are we supposed to move forward from a relationship that once seemed like a sure thing?

So it got me thinking – perhaps we all need a little guide on how to deal with breakups in 2022. Love is beautiful and terrifying, and you never know when you may need some guidance to help pull yourself together after everything falls apart.

So, here are some good places to start. If you find yourself alone and lost, I hope this finds you well.

