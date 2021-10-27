27 of Boise’s Best Halloween Pet Costumes That Will Melt Your Heart

According to USA Today, Americans plan to spend WAY more on Halloween this year than they did in 2020.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to collectively spend more than $10.14 BILLION in 2021. If that's the way the numbers play out, that would be a new record, surpassing the $9.09 billion dollars spent in 2017.

Spending money on costumes is a big part of that money and what we love is that so many fur moms and dads in the Treasure Valley include their pets in their costume shopping! We asked our listeners to send us photos of their pets in costumes on Facebook and they delivered!

We figured that after the week that Boise's had, you could use a timeline cleanser and a reason to smile. These adorable dogs, cats, guinea pigs and bearded dragons will make it happen!

Boise's Best Pet Halloween Costumes Is there anything more wholesome than pets in costumes? Thank you to all the fur moms and fur dads who sent these our way!

