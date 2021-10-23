Meet Your Favorite Movie Villains at Chick-fil-A’s Villain Night

Yes, it's true. Even your favorite Disney movie villains can't resist Chick-fil-A either.

From Cruella de Vil to Maleficent, Disney villains will make an appearance at the Village's Chick-fil-A on October 28th. Stop by from 5:00 - 8:00 pm and in addition to some chicken, enjoy face painting and other activities.

Other Halloween Festivities Happening in the Treasure Valley

There are plenty of spooky family-friendly things to do this month in the Treasure Valley.

All month long the Egyptian Theatre has been showing classic Halloween movies! From Beetlejuice to Interview With The Vampire - check out the full lineup of films here.

A new straw maze and fall festival opened up in Nampa just this year. It has a 90-minute straw maze, a pumpkin patch, a 100-foot zip line, and giant slides. Read more about it here and plan a trip with the entire family.

While you're over in Canyon County don't forget about Nampa's annual downtown trick or treating event happening the same day as Chick-fil-A's villain night on October 28th from 4:00 - 7:00 at Indian Creek Plaza.

We recently polled listeners on our Facebook page about when is the appropriate age to stop trick or treating and most people enlightened us that when you have kids, you never have to stop. What a life hack! There's actually a map that exists to help you find some of the best trick-or-treating routes in Boise.

If you've yet to visit any pumpkin patches this year, your days are becoming numbered. Here's a list of some of the best around Boise to visit. One of which mentioned on this last has actually been named "Best Pumpkin Patch in Idaho" by several different publications.

If you're looking for a real haunted experience, don't forget about perhaps the most haunted place in all of Idaho right here in Boise - The Old Idaho Penitentiary. Events are planned all month long including paranormal investigations and campfire ghost stories.

Treasure Valley Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2021 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.

