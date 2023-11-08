Boise Chick-fil-A Restaurants Revealing 2 New Holiday Menu Items?

The holiday season is officially upon us, and Chick-fil-A appears to be spreading the cheer in Boise and the Treasure Valley with the launch of its delightful holiday menu. They've got some seasonal treats that will soon be added to their menu, according to allrecipes.

If you're a fan of the classic Peppermint Chip Milkshake, you're in for a treat. This classic holiday favorite is making a return to Chick-fil-A's menu for its 15th year in a row! But that's not all...

Chick-fil-A is also set to bring back another longtime favorite to participating locations in the Treasure Valley, and that's the Chicken Tortilla Soup. This creamy and hearty soup is made with chicken strips, beans, veggies, and Seasoned Tortilla Strips.

Adding to the excitement, Chick-fil-A is introducing two brand-new peppermint-flavored coffees. Boise and Treasure Valley residents can now enjoy the Peppermint Iced Coffee, a blend of cold-brewed coffee, milk, cane syrup, and peppermint syrup.

As reported by allrecipes, these holiday offerings will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in Boise and the Treasure Valley starting on November 13th, and they will be around for a limited time only, most likely through the end of the holiday season.

So, whether you're craving a festive shake, a comforting soup, or a peppermint-infused coffee, Chick-fil-A has some exciting holiday items coming your way soon! That's a great way to get into the holiday spirit! Continue reading for the most popular fast food restaurants in the Boise area.

