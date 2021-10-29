Boise Shows Off 20 of Their Best Jack-O-Lanterns and Pumpkins

There are certain things that we're just not gifted at. Carving pumpkins is one of those gifts we just don't have.

The extent of our carving this year? Carving a hole in the bottom of a carvable, but very fake craft pumpkin from Target that would eventually go on to be the head on the "Marvelous Minion" we entered into the Idaho Botanical Garden's Scarecrow Stroll. Anything beyond that? Not so much. We do ok with a paint brush, but when we actually try to carve it's just plain ugly.

However, our listeners are VERY talented when it comes to both carving and painting pumpkins! We asked you to share some of your creations with us and were really impressed with the creativity we saw!

If YOU have carved something cool with your family, feel free to send us those pictures through our station app or by posting them in the comments section on Facebook. We'll update our gallery a couple more times before the end of Spooky Season if we get more photos!

