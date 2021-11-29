Remember the days where Santa pictures were taken with a Polaroid camera and cost $5? With a "Santa Photo Package" running close to $20, we can understand why parents are stressing out about those holiday keepsakes.

Luckily, there are a few FREE places to take photos with Santa around the Treasure Valley. Get together those matching outfits for your kiddos, load up the sleigh and see the man in red at these locations!

4 Places Where Those on The Good List Can Get Free Santa Photos Near Boise Don't have the budget for those fancy Santa photo packages this year? These are some other options!

