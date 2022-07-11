The Only City in Idaho That Can Actually Celebrate 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day

Today is 07/11/2022, and that means 7-Eleven Stores are giving out FREE slurpees for today only — it’s also the celebration of their 95th birthday.

But if you live in Idaho... you will likely miss out on this awesome holiday because there’s only ONE 7-Eleven store in ALL of Idaho! Can you believe that?!

Do you live near the one and only 7-Eleven store in Idaho? If you do, go get yourself that free slurpee.

According to Google and this awesome 7-Eleven store locator, the one and only 7-Eleven store in Idaho is located in Post Falls.

7-Eleven N. Idaho St.

650 N. Idaho St., Post Falls ID 83854

So, unless I'm missing one, this is the only 7-Eleven store in all of Idaho and it's basically in Washington, as it's located only 20 miles away from Spokane, WA.

Please definitely let me know if there are other 7-Elevens in Idaho that I don't know about.

But, once again, if you live in or near Post Falls and you can stop by this 7-Eleven store for a free slurpee today, by all means... check it out!

Here’s how it works, according to People, “One free small Slurpee drink coupon has been uploaded to all 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty app members, so all customers have to do is head to 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes stores to pick up the birthday present. No need to worry if you do not have the loyalty app, you can download the app and sign up for a free membership today and still snag the free drink.”

