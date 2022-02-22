Idaho Steelheads Host Can’t Miss FREE Family Event This Sunday

Over the course of 16 days, you watched a lot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with your family. If it inspired your kids to ask about getting involved in one of the sports they saw on TV, you should make plans to bring them to Idaho Central Arena this Sunday!

Don't worry. We're not talking about throwing them into something gravity-defying like snowboard half-pipe or big air freestyle skiing that you're just not comfortable letting them try just yet. We're talking about helping them lace up a pair of ice skates for FREE Skate Day.

On Sunday, February 27 from 1-3 p.m., anyone in the Treasure Valley is welcome to skate on the same ice that the Idaho Steelheads play on. The Steelies have a limited number of free skate rentals available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are welcome to bring their own skates too.

While the open skate session is free to the public, guests are encouraged to bring a canned food donation for The Idaho Foodbank. As a thank you for being part of the food drive, fans who donate will receive a pair of tickets to see the Steelheads play the Wichita Thunder on March 23.

Past free skate events have helped collect over 300 pounds of food for the Idaho Foodbank, which led to the non-profit being able to create 263 meals to feed hungry Idahoans.

Whether your kids were interested in figure skating, hockey or speed skating during the Olympics this is a very cool way to get them on the ice to keep that love alive!

Of course, if your older kids were interested in one of the more thrilling Winter Olympic sports like bobsled, there is an opportunity to live out those Cool Runnings fantasies not all that far from Boise! Keep reading to find out where to try that experience.

