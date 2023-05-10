“Very Fortunate To Be Safe” Idaho Steelheads On Texas Tragedy

The Idaho Steelheads will continue their quest for another championship at Century Link Arena. Hockey has been a great escape for fans of the ECHL teams who are competing to win the coveted Kelly Cup.

However, for the Steelheads and their opponents, the Allen (Texas) Americans are dealing with the ramifications of the tragic murders of eight innocent victims shot to death in a shopping mall. The game between the two teams will take place tomorrow in Boise instead of in Texas.

The Steelheads were ready to play the Americans when shots rang out at the mall near where the team was staying. Team officials told us that the players and staff were told to stay in their rooms as police and other authorities dealt with the shooter. Thankfully, an off-duty police officer arrived to end the killer's life.

What hasn't been reported by other outlets is how close the team was to the mall. Cam McGuire, Idaho Steelheads Director of Broadcasting and Community Relations, shared with us what happened at the scene.

"At least from my vantage point, we looked out the back window; we were twenty or thirty yards away. When you talk about being in it, obviously, we were very fortunate that we were safe and accounted for. The hotel that we were staying at and that mall share a parking lot.

It was one of those things where we were kind of in shock. We didn't really believe it. It was very somber in the hotel that night."

Mr. McGuire told us the team boarded a 6 am flight the following day back to Boise. He told us it could've been worse, and they were all grateful to be safe.

How will both teams perform Wednesday night? Mr. McGuire told us the Steelheads would be supportive of the Americans. "Anything we can do accommodations-wise or support-wise, we'll be ready to help them in any way we can."

Good luck to both teams!

