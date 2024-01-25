5 of the Best Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area

When it comes to having delicious popcorn shops and lots of options to choose from, Boise and the Treasure Valley might actually surprise you! There are a lot of really great places for popcorn in the area, and if this is one of your favorite snacks, then stick around because we have a list of the 5 best places to buy in popcorn in the Boise area.

While we recently jumped into the world of the best movie theater popcorn last week on National Popcorn Day, it's time to break free from the notion that popcorn is exclusively tied to cinemas. In Boise, popcorn is available anytime, and the area has some truly exceptional options.

Looking for the best popcorn places, we've uncovered some fun shops that you might not have ever heard of before — making this a good opportunity to share some new experiences with friends and family.

Something for Everyone

Whether you're a fan of the classic buttered popcorn, salted varieties, or the "drizzled with irresistible caramel" kind... everyone can find delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. And whether you're on the go, enjoying a movie, or relaxing in your very own living room, these cool Boise shops promise an unforgettable popcorn experience.

Scroll down to find our curated list of the Top 5 popcorn shops in the Boise area, each offering a unique twist. And keep scrolling to see the Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area and more.

The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

