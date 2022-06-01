FREEZE! Police! No, no it's all chill, man. If I was the police, I'd have to tell you. I think. At least I saw that in a movie once. Anyways, I know what you're here for. You're trying to find the hook-up on dope spots to smoke a little weed in Idaho. Man, those mountains would be so cool to look at. Woah, finger steaks after a few doobers would be some epic munchies, dude.

Photo By: Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo By: Louis Hansel on Unsplash loading...

Idaho has no shortage of scenery. Whether you're in Boise or Twin Falls. Coeur d'Alene or Sun Valley. Our state screams relaxation. Well, that doesn't make much sense. Relaxation should never be screamed. Our state gently exhales relaxation. Have you ever been on a hike? Have you ever been on a hike...on weed? Idaho is located in a prime spot for bud lovers. Washington and Oregon were early adapters on recreational marijuana. Colorado isn't far away. Montana is down with the devil's lettuce. There's no wonder why it's so popular around Idaho. The views, the outdoor activities, and a laidback culture with laidback folks who truly just want to live a good life and be left alone to do their own thing. Plus, farming and agriculture is a big deal in the region, so you'd certainly assume Idaho, Oregon, and Washington are growing some prime chronic.

Photo By: Shelby Ireland on Unsplash Photo By: Shelby Ireland on Unsplash loading...

I've been around the block a time or two. I'm going to be sharing five super dope spots to smoke weed in the state of Idaho. If you're looking for a chill spot to light up and enjoy a mellow mood, worry not, I've got you. These are the spots you'll want to hit. Let's light it up.

Photo By: designecologist on Unsplash Photo By: designecologist on Unsplash loading...

5 Super Dope Spots To Smoke Weed In Idaho You're in Idaho and looking for some where cool to burn one down? Look no further. These are the five spots I'd recommend you check out to really get the most out of your session. Idaho is home of amazing scenery, so get ready to destress and have your worries fade away. Let's spark it up.

4 Practical Reasons The People of Boise Want Weed Legalized We asked the people of Boise why they want weed legalized in the state of Idaho... and they bring up some valid points!