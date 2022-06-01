I have many fears. The long list includes: heights, the dark, tornadoes, rejection, and most of all...bees. Well, to be more specific, wasps. The way their dangly legs hover while they fly is very scary to me. I shutter thinking about them. I realize bees have a job in nature to pollinize our plants, which then helps in many ways. However, wasps aren't really pollinators. So, is there something we can do about getting rid of them and their dangly legs?

Unfortunately, wasps are everywhere. You can't escape them completely, but you can follow experts advice on how to avoid them. I'm taking this list to heart and will be following it strictly this summer to avoid getting stung. If I get stung, I fear I may never go outside again.

Adam Juson is an expert and is the founder of Merlin Environmental, and he is on the case and helping us avoid wasps this summer in Idaho. He predicts there will be a lot, so that's not a great way to start. Here's a list of what Adam and other experts suggest you do to avoid getting stung and attracting wasps this summer.

5. Don't Take Sweet Food Or Drinks Outside

Bees and wasps are attracted to sweets. They will want a taste. I always follow this rule don't won't bring sweet drinks outside. Be careful around sweet food too. I feel like everyone knows someone who brought their can of pop outside and left it briefly unattended only to go take a sip and find a bee had gone inside of it and they get stung in the mouth. It happens! That's my nightmare. I won't drink anything unless I can see into it to make sure a bee isn't in there. Can you imagine? In the mouth? No thank you.

4. Don't Wear Bright Clothing

Bees are attracted to light clothing. Avoid bright yellows and oranges. Unless you want the bees coming after you. If that's the case...why are you reading this? Expect to find me in black all summer long.

3. Keep Fruit Trees Clean Of Ripe Fruit

The bees will find it. My friend has an apple tree and bees are always swarming the fallen apples. They are everywhere. Make sure to keep it clean. Or better yet, pay someone else to keep it clean. I want nothing to do with the bees and what they enjoy.

2. Use Herbs And Essential Oils To Keep Them Away

They don't like the scent. So keep the oils going and light up as many herbs as you can. No, not like that! Well, maybe. Why not? Smoke it if you've got it, we have to keep the bees away.

1. If A Wasp Lands On You, Don't Panic

Experts say the best thing to do is stay calm. Freaking out will only alarm the wasp and it will think it's in danger. Great. How am I supposed to keep calm? There is a wasp on me. Hopefully, I can avoid that happening by following these steps and tips.

Do you have any tips on how to avoid bees and wasps? Please tell me by commenting or Tweeting me @CortFreeman. I would seriously appreciate it. So scared.

