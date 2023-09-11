Boise Weather This Week: Embracing 7 More Days of Sunshine
Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: September 11 - September 17
As we find ourselves in the midst of September, the weather in Boise is still behaving rather unusually, defying the expectations of cooler, fall-like conditions for this time of the year. Instead, we're in for another week of warm and sunny weather.
Here's a fresh breakdown of the weather for the upcoming week:
Information from the National Weather Service.
Monday - September 11
We're estimated to kick off the week with a bright and sunny day, It should be hot, with a high of 90. In the evening, expect partly cloudy skies, with a low around 62.
Tuesday - September 12
Tuesday promises more sunshine, with temperatures peaking near 87. Throughout the day, expect a pick-up in winds, to reach the speed of 7mph. The night estimated to remain clear, with a low around 58. Again, higher winds to reach 11-12mph.
Wednesday - September 13
Midweek continues to shine bright, with sunny skies and a high near 82. The evening will bring mostly clear conditions, and temperatures will drop to around 55. So, a cooler evening on Wednesday.
Thursday - September 14
Thursday follows suit with more sunshine, as the high temperature approaches 81. The night low expected to be around 57.
Friday - September 15
The warm trend continues into Friday, with sunny conditions and a high near 84. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday - September 16
Saturday promises another sunny day, and much like Monday, temperatures expected to be near 90 again for the weekend. In the evening, expect mostly clear skies and a low around 60.
Sunday - September 17
The week is expected to wrap up with sunny weather and a high near 88.
In previous weeks, we've had some fluctuating weather conditions, from hot days to thunderstorms etc. However, this week is a sunny surprise, 80-90 and clear skies the whole way through.
This time of year comes with expectations of cooler, Fall-like weather, and while a lot of the country might be reaching for their sweaters, Boise can still enjoy summer-like temperatures for this week.