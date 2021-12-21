So far in 2021, Boise's only seen one significant winter weather event but we'd be naive to think that there aren't more on the way. These are some laws, ordinances and etiquette things you might want to brush up on before it the next storm arrives.

According to Idaho News 6, there were 29 reports of crashes before 11 a.m. on Friday, December 10. What started as rain, soon turned into snow as temperatures dropped leading to a messy commute.

Get our free mobile app

We know that it takes a little time to readjust to driving (and sometimes walking) in winter conditions, so we put together this handy guide to things you may have forgotten about when it comes to your vehicle or sidewalks in winter weather!

5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know When the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, these are things that everyone living in Boise should know.

What does the rest of the winter have in store for the Treasure Valley? Let's be honest, it's anyone's guess. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast says that it's going to be "wet" in Boise but it's unclear if that means snow or rain. Here's a look at what we could...or could not be in for.

15 Wacky Winter Weather Facts To Help You Survive the Season in Boise For many of us Snowmageddon 2016-2017 is a not so distant memory. Some people really miss seeing that much white stuff in Boise. Others dread the possibility of it happening again. How common is it? We dug into some historical weather data from the National Weather Service to see just how extreme it was compared to some of the other winter extremes Boise's experienced.