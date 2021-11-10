5 Boise Restaurants Taking Thanksgiving Reservations

A huge Thanksgiving feast at home might be a tradition, but making a reservation and going out for dinner will surely help avoid 7 days worth of leftovers.

There are several Treasure Valley restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving reservations this year, but you'll probably want to hop on it before all of the tables fill up.

Will you go out or stay in?

The smell of a turkey roasting on Thanksgiving morning while prepping sides and planning what time to start pouring the wine has been part of some of our holidays for years. And it's hard to part with tradition. But going out for a feast might actually lead to a lower-cal holiday because we're not grazing all day on dips, olives, and Cool Whip.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will still be on, and catching that in the morning before having a relaxing dinner in the middle of the afternoon sounds kinda nice. And the chances of coming home with a week's worth of leftover green bean casserole are pretty slim.

At least five popular restaurants will take Thanksgiving reservations, according to TotallyBoise.com. Happy Thanksgiving!

