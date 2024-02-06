Kuna Homeowners Face Major Issues: Idahoans, Check Your Home Now!

In the aftermath of substantial snowmelt and more rain, numerous homes in Kuna and throughout the Treasure Valley are discovering a huge problem in their homes — water accumulating inside or under their homes, especially in the crawl spaces.

Reports indicate that some homeowners have up to 500 gallons of water in these concealed spaces, creating concerns about potential ramifications if left unaddressed, leading to long-term problems.

Unchecked water accumulation under your home can lead to severe consequences like structural damage, mold growth, pest infestations, and poor indoor air quality. Homeowners in Idaho, please inspect your crawlspaces. If you notice red flags, take immediate action to prevent the issues from becoming worse.

There are entire neighborhoods in Kuna currently struggling with this problem of having standing water under their homes and in their crawl spaces. This is particularly an issue in new-construction homes.

The financial implications are also significant. Depending on the damage, repairs like this can cost anywhere from $500 to $30,000. However, recent estimates from city officials, contractors, home builders, and insurance agencies indicate the cost for these Kuna homeowners will be between $5,000 and $10,000. It's essential to note that while some insurance policies cover weather-related damages, others may not, potentially leaving residents with a substantial repair bill to settle.

New homeowners, in particular, are urged to check for these issues that might not be immediately clear. Timely detection and resolution can spare residents thousands of dollars, avoiding the unpleasant consequences associated with water damage in crawlspaces.

