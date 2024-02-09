Idaho Art Gallery Event for Local Non-Profits Was a Huge Success

Boise's Riverside Hotel witnessed an outpouring of community spirit on Thursday, February 8th, 2024, as the Idaho Art Gallery's "Art for a Cause" event unfolded into a resounding success. With around 200 attendees, the evening was a successful night of art, music, and philanthropy, leaving a mark on the Nampa Family Justice Center and the WCA.

The Michele Eastland Trio's live music was nothing short of phenomenal, setting an amazing tone for the night. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable experience, complemented by moving speeches from the founders and leaders of WCA and Nampa Family Justice Center. Their powerful words underscored the urgency of supporting victims of domestic violence.

But most importantly, those in attendance were able to raise funds and support for the local victims of domestic violence, with the speakers sharing devastating and shocking numbers.

Art for a Cause 2024 Art for a Cause 2024 loading...

Domestic violence has emerged as the leading cause of homelessness in our community, particularly affecting families and children. In 2023, Idaho recorded 2,614 homeless youth, with the Ada County Family Services Center supporting 1,300 children in Ada County alone.

After years of feeling forgotten and being told they are less than, the WCA and Nampa Family Justice Center helps victims re-learn that they are wanted, they are loved, and they are of great value.

Art for a Cause 2024 Art for a Cause 2024 loading...

Here are some infogrpahics from the Nampa Family Justice Center...

Client-Focused Services Under One Roof:

Nampa Family Justice Center Nampa Family Justice Center loading...

Who the Nampa Family Justice Center Serves:

Nampa Family Justice Center Nampa Family Justice Center loading...

None of this would be possible without the event organizer and Founder of The Idaho Art Gallery, Nelli Garibyan.

Art for a Cause 2024 Art for a Cause 2024 loading...

She, alongside the Nampa Family Justice Center and the WCA, extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, reaffirming the power of community.

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever Discover the 25 most iconic, controversial and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season Taylor Swift 's love of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to mirror her love of boyfriend Travis Kelce. At first, she was a little awkward, but by the end of the season, she'd grown passionate for both.

Here are 29 of the best pictures of Swift and her posse from this NFL season and playoffs. There is one more game to go, but it's not clear if she'll make it to the Super Bowl since she has a concert in Tokyo the night before. Either way, watch as her fandom gains confidence and friends. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes