Idaho Art Gallery Event for Local Non-Profits Was a Huge Success
Boise's Riverside Hotel witnessed an outpouring of community spirit on Thursday, February 8th, 2024, as the Idaho Art Gallery's "Art for a Cause" event unfolded into a resounding success. With around 200 attendees, the evening was a successful night of art, music, and philanthropy, leaving a mark on the Nampa Family Justice Center and the WCA.
The Michele Eastland Trio's live music was nothing short of phenomenal, setting an amazing tone for the night. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable experience, complemented by moving speeches from the founders and leaders of WCA and Nampa Family Justice Center. Their powerful words underscored the urgency of supporting victims of domestic violence.
But most importantly, those in attendance were able to raise funds and support for the local victims of domestic violence, with the speakers sharing devastating and shocking numbers.
Domestic violence has emerged as the leading cause of homelessness in our community, particularly affecting families and children. In 2023, Idaho recorded 2,614 homeless youth, with the Ada County Family Services Center supporting 1,300 children in Ada County alone.
After years of feeling forgotten and being told they are less than, the WCA and Nampa Family Justice Center helps victims re-learn that they are wanted, they are loved, and they are of great value.
Here are some infogrpahics from the Nampa Family Justice Center...
Client-Focused Services Under One Roof:
Who the Nampa Family Justice Center Serves:
None of this would be possible without the event organizer and Founder of The Idaho Art Gallery, Nelli Garibyan.
She, alongside the Nampa Family Justice Center and the WCA, extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, reaffirming the power of community.
Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Idaho's 10 Favorite Super Bowl Snacks
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews