Tomorrow: Idaho Art Gallery Event for Nampa Family Justice Center

Idaho Art Gallery Presents "Art for a Cause"

Idaho Art Gallery Idaho Art Gallery loading...

Tomorrow, in a heartwarming initiative to support victims of domestic violence and abuse in the Treasure Valley, the Idaho Art Gallery is kicking off their special event that promises to blend creativity with compassion. Get ready for a truly special evening, as "Art for a Cause" will be held at the Riverside Hotel in Boise on Thursday, February 8th.

The primary focus of this philanthropic event is to raise funds for local non-profits dedicated to assisting Domestic Violence and Abuse Victims in the Treasure Valley, with a spotlight on WCA and the Nampa Family Justice Center. The Idaho Art Gallery has prepared an art auction, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to acquire stunning pieces from talented local artists.

The collaboration between the art community and local non-profits shows the power of people and creativity coming together for a noble cause, and attendees can expect an nice evening of art, really good food, uplifting music, and amazing people – all in the spirit of fostering a stronger, more compassionate community.

To be a part of this amazing event and contribute to the cause, go to the Idaho Art Gallery's official website to learn more, purchase tickets, and stay updated on the latest details.

Tomorrow night in Boise promises to be an unforgettable experience, where art, generosity, and unity will come together at the Riverside Hotel, benefitting the WCA & Nampa Family Justice Center. Your presence and support can make a significant difference – see you there!"

