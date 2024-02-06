Idaho Remembers Toby Keith: Passes Peacefully at Age 62

Today, the Treasure Valley mourns the loss of country music legend Toby Keith, who peacefully passed away at the age of 62.

The singer-songwriter passed away peacefully last night, February 5th, 2024, according to a post from his family and loved ones on his public social media profiles, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Known for his chart-topping hits such as "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and "Should've Been a Cowboy," Keith's contribution to the music industry and his enduring presence in the hearts of fans will forever be cherished.

In 2022, Toby Keith bravely revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis, and in September 2023, he spoke about the challenges at the People's Choice Country Awards, describing the journey as "a little bit of a roller coaster." Alongside his wife of nearly 40 years, Tricia Lucus, Keith emphasized the ups and downs of his health but remained resilient.

In a triumphant return to the stage in December 2023 at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Keith addressed his hiatus, stating, "Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together."

Toby Keith's legacy extends beyond his music, having performed for U.S. presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. In 2021, he was honored with the National Medal of the Arts by Trump.

Idaho, along with Boise and the Treasure Valley, joins the nation in remembering and celebrating the remarkable life of Toby Keith, whose impact on country music and resilience in the face of adversity will be cherished for years to come.

Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday (Feb. 5) after a battle with stomach cancer. His death left the country music community mourning one of its most influential figures and talented songwriters. Here are some of the tributes and memories artists shared as they grieved Keith's passing. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Toby Keith's 20 Best Songs Prove He's a Country Icon Toby Keith reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart 20 times during his 30-plus year career, but some of this best songs were deep cuts.

Here are his greatest hits — the top songs from 19 studio albums and beyond.

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes