Idaho: A Bottom-Ranked State for Babies and New Parents?

Welcoming a new addition to the family brings an immense amount of joy, but it also comes with a wave of new responsibilities — financial concerns often being at the very top of that list.

Where you live can actually play a huge role in how much stress you have because the costs and other factors will vary depending on where you're located. A recent study by WalletHub looks into the best and worst states for having a baby, shedding light on the wide range of economic factors and considerations. For example, the cost of having a baby and what states might be more expensive than others etc.

The study emphasizes the challenging landscape new parents face since the pandemic, where now medical bills, a substantial expense for new parents, can surpass $3,000 even with insurance, escalating to well-over $10,000 without coverage. WalletHub assessed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics encompassing cost, healthcare accessibility, and family-friendliness to determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to start a family.

So, where is Idaho on the list?

The findings position Idaho at rank 28 with a total score of 49.57. Broken down further, Idaho scored 9 in cost, 23 in healthcare, 10 in baby friendliness, and 34 in family friendliness.

While the cost of childbirth varies, the study highlights additional factors contributing to the overall experience, such as the friendliness of the environment for babies and families, as well as the quality of healthcare services. As parents navigate these considerations, the study serves as a valuable resource for people looking for a great place to raise their families.

Keep scrolling for the best "Idaho-inspired" baby names and the most affordable counties in Idaho for raising a family and more.

