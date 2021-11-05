It's happening slowly, but soon the days where you wear a winter coat in the morning and regret it by the time you come home will come to an end. The temperatures are dropping, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!

We say winter fun, because it's a well known fact that in Idaho the cozy, warm feelings of the season extend far beyond the holiday season! Thanks to snow in the mountains and temperatures cold enough to keep outdoor ice rinks open clear into mid to late February, there's no shortage of winter activities for Idahoans of all ages!

How many of these winter activities have you visited in the past? Which ones are new to your bucket list this year? Keep reading to explore the best of what winter in Idaho has to offer starting as early as this month!

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter!

15 Wacky Winter Weather Facts To Help You Survive the Season in Boise For many of us Snowmageddon 2016-2017 is a not so distant memory. Some people really miss seeing that much white stuff in Boise. Others dread the possibility of it happening again. How common is it? We dug into some historical weather data from the National Weather Service to see just how extreme it was compared to some of the other winter extremes Boise's experienced.

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that truly capture the magic of Christmas!