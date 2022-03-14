In 2011, the estimated population for the Boise Metro Area was 627,670. In 2021, the number grew to 789,784. With more than 160,000 new Treasure Valley residents, change is inevitable.

To many of us who've lived here a decade or longer, we didn't realize how dramatic the changes were as they were happening because the construction, orange cones and road closures seemed to drag on FOREVER. That's why these before and after photos look pretty jaw-dropping.

Get our free mobile app

The Google Street View car visited Boise again last summer, so we thought it'd be fun to do a "10 Year Challenge" to show you just how much Boise has changed over the past decade. The results of our little experiment are pretty wild.

52 Unbelievable Photos of How Much Downtown Boise Has Changed Over 10 Years You do it with Facebook profile pictures. Downtown Boise does it with Google Maps. Here's a look at just how much Boise has changed since 2011.

KEEP READING: 30 Google Maps Images That Show Just How Much Meridian Has Changed