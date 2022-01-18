A Boise Born Virtual Reality Fitness Game is a Nationwide Hit

Virtual Reality. Something that meant nothing 15 years ago and now is pretty easy to come by. You see virtual reality set ups in most arcades now. I have seen them recently at Dave and Busters and Wahooz. The virtual reality simple headsets that you simply stick your phone into and download a virtual reality app are fairly cheap now.

With all technology comes advancements and the VR world has made some leaps and bounds. One incredible and groundbreaking VR step was done right here in Boise. Black Box VR is an interactive fitness Virtual Reality. It is the worlds first ever location based virtual reality workout. It combines real resistance training and hit cardio. Black Box was co-created by Ryan Deluca. If you are local you may recognize that name as the Boise guy who sold Bodybuilding.com for over $100 million. Creating Black Box VR has been his passion project since.

Black Box VR has since been featured on Business Insider, Gizmodo, Today, Mashable, The Verge, BBC and more. According to the Black Box VR website it is, "An experience that redefines fitness at a fundamental level. Heroes field warrior units and perform movements with real resistance to deploy direct damage, break through opposing gates and destroy the enemy crystal. A session is comprised of as many rounds as possible in 30 minutes."

Check out this video about how Black Box VR works and you will clearly see the BSU logo pop up multiple times in the national video giving homage to Boise State University and Boise Idaho as the home of this massive project.

Black Box VR just made a massive national deal and the first ever like it in the country. Their fitness VR games will be set up and available for members at eos fitness locations around the country. I would think these would be a big hit and that down the line this Boise based company could end up with a unit in EVERY gym in the country.

Some eos fitness gyms already have a Black Box set up and the members have been loving it.



It's amazing to see what people from our Boise community are creating. :)

