Fat2Back: The Mental Game

I'm sure you've heard the saying it's a mental game. Folks have used that saying to describe their methods of success in sports for years. I'd have to say my recent journey involving losing weight has taught me that lesson when it comes to food choices. In the past, I would load up on supplements and healthy food. The product would sit in the pantry or refrigerator until is went bad. I recently threw out a protein shake mix that expired last year. One would call my purchases a bad investment in both time and money.

Over the past two weeks, I've learned how to cook for myself. It's a humbling experience to learn how to prepare food as opposed to just consuming it. I have to thank my wife Dorothy for her help and support.

This week I was at a wedding complete with all the junk food one could imagine. I chose to stick with the vegetable tray. At another event, I watched my buddy wolf down a cheeseburger right in front of me. I had a chicken salad.

As I've disclosed in the past, food hasn't been my fuel it's been my friend. Food has helped me celebrate the good times and gotten me through the bad ones. Sure, I've have a good run at losing weight and have a cheat meal that would turn into a cheat week. Although I've been tempted to regress back to my high calorie consuming days, I've continued on my healthy food path.

It's a mental game not to give in to unhealthy habits of the past. I wanted to share this story with you and encourage you, that you've got this!