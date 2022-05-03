One of Boise’s BEST Gyms is Doing Something Crazy Cool

Planet Fitness recently announced that they are offering High School students, between the ages of 14 to 19, the opportunity to workout for free in any of their gyms over the summer.

As an initiative to make health more of a priority for young adults, this starts May 16 and goes through August 31.

Planet Fitness is open 24/7, and currently has over 2,200 gyms across the country, but the Treasure Valley is lucky enough to have three of them in the area.

Locations:

1. Hillcrest Shopping Center

5010 W Overland Rd

Boise, ID 83705

2. Milwaukee Marketplace

1123 N Milwaukee St

Boise, ID 83704

3. Winco Foods

2040 Caldwell Blvd

Nampa, ID 83651

How to register:

To preregister, get reminders and sign up, click here.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when registering.

Also, when you sign up, you are instantly placed into a drawing: one person per state is selected for a $500 scholarship, and there will be one grand prize winner of a $5,000 scholarship!

Why is Planet Fitness doing this?

They’ve actually done this before, but it had a different name – it was called Teen Summer Challenge.

But they’ve rebranded the “Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass” in an effort to hype up High School aged students and encourage them to make their health a priority over the summer months.

