The eventual trial of accused killer Bryan Kohlberger took another turn recently with a request by the defense to move the trial out of Latah County. Mr. Kohlberger is charged with the murders of four University Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

The twenty-eight-year-old is facing four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary and is being held without bail. His life is on the line because this case is a death penalty case.

Attorneys for Kohlberger asked the Judge to move the case from the current venue, citing that his client couldn't get a fair trial in Latah County. Ada County would be the best location if the trial were to be moved.

Ada County is Idaho's largest county, and the facilities at the Ada County Courthouse and the jail are world-class. Law enforcement officials have the resources to deal with security issues and the massive media coverage the case has and will continue to attract.

The Judge scheduled May 14 for a discussion or a ruling on the request to move the trial, reports FOX10 Phoenix.

Ada County officials have experience in handling high-profile criminals. Last year, Lori Vallow Daybell's trial took place in Ada County due to the state's largest pool of potential jurors. Her husband, Chad Daybell, is scheduled to be tried in his murder cases this year.

Mr. Kohlberger's day in court will exceed any public trial in recent memory. The case has drawn so much attention that it could rival the OJ Simpsons in the 1990s.

