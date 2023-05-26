Idaho Cult Mom Killer Lori Vallow Files For New Trial

When we last heard from Idaho cult mom Lori Vallow, she was convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and grand deception. The convicted killer is back in an East Idaho jail where she awaits sentencing before other trials in Arizona.

Many Idahoans have told us that justice has been denied in this case because Mrs. Vallow will not face the death penalty. A decision by the judge removed that option from the case. Her husband, Chad Daybell, will not get the same 'lucky' break when his trial begins in Ada County next year.

Mrs. Vallow chose to go to trial in a case that took the jury only hours to decide her guilt. We believe she should thank her lucky stars that she will get life in prison instead of death by lethal injection or the firing squad. However, Mrs. Vallow and her attorneys are not done with the state's legal system. They want a new trial for the world's most infamous 'doomsday mom.'

KTVB was the first to report that Mrs.Vallow's attorneys have filed for a new trial. They say a juror was confused by the instructions in the case, which caused the guilty verdict. The juror's comments were from an interview with East Idaho News.

Mrs. Vallow will be sentenced in July and is in the Madison County Jail. It is a tragedy that this case continues to return to the public, considering her conviction and the financial and emotional costs of this terrible case.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Internet Shocked by This New Lori Vallow Footage As if this trial hasn't been enough--new footage obtained by media outlets now shows Lori and Chad being served by a pool--with no cares in the world.

