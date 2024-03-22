Idahoan Chad Daybell Arrives In Ada County

Accused murderer Chad Daybell's trial will begin April 1st, and the suspect is now residing in the Ada County Jail. Mr. Daybell is on trial accused of killing his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, children of his second wife, Loir Vallow Daybell, who was convicted in their deaths last year.

Mr. Daybell will face the death penalty if he's found guilty by a jury composed of Ada County residents. The county was chosen because it's the largest in Idaho, which allows for a larger jury pool. Defense attorneys will be scouring through the selection process to find several Idahoans who haven't heard of this case.

The tragic murders received international attention. Ada County Sheriff's deputies are in charge of Mr. Daybell, who arrived in Ada County this week. The county has the largest staff in the state, and they have experience handling the increase in security and international press attention.

Seating during the trial is restricted, but folks around the world will be able to watch the proceedings via livestream. Mr. Daybell's wife, Lori, trial wasn't livestreamed, and photos were not allowed in the courtroom. The judge ruled that her looks would be too distracting to allow cameras.

There is no concern that Mr. Daybell's looks will distract anyone, thus the livestream. He married Lori two weeks after his first wife died at the time, officials thought of natural causes. The case is so big there's a parody X account of Mr. Daybell.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

