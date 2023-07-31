Idaho Cult Mom Will Not Face True Justice Today or Any Day

She is a convicted murderer who has gained international fame for her actions that have continued to shock folks from Boise to Bangkok. Today she will face lady justice but not the death penalty for her actions that caused the deaths of her two children and other victims of her relentless passion for prominence in a strange, twisted, religious cult.

Lori Vallow or Lori Vallow Daybell will receive her sentence from an Idaho judge who cannot sentence the convicted murderer to death. A penalty imposed against the prosecution for not revealing evidence or something like that took the death penalty off the table for Mrs. Vallow.

(Editor's note, as we've stated earlier, the only people penalized by the judge's flawed decision were the victims and the people of Idaho.)

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, gained fame through their actions resulting in the deaths of Mrs. Vallow's children, JJ and Tylee, her ex-husband Charles, and Mr. Daybell's wife, Tammy. Chad Daybell will face the music next year for his day in court. Mr. Daybell is innocent until proven guilty.

Daybell believed he was a prophet that would lead 140,000 people through the world's end. The jury did hear that Alex told his wife that he thought Idaho's doomsday couple was setting him up to be the fall guy involving Tammy's murder.

Lori Vallow believed that she and Chad were Gods that would lead the world from Rexburg, Idaho, after the war between Christians and nonbelievers. Their case has been documented worldwide and is the subject of several books. Mr. Daybell will face the death penalty if convicted of the same crimes as his wife.

We expect her to get a life sentence and continue serving her time in an Idaho prison.