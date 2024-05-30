Breaking News: Idahoan Chad Daybell Convicted of Triple Murder

Years ago, Chad Daybell lived an idyllic life. He was a respected husband and father in his eastern Idaho community. Mr. Daybell may not have been rich, but he lived a life that was the envy of most Americans.

His life and the lives of so many others changed forever when he met Lori Vallow. Mr. Daybell was convicted by a jury in Ada County of murdering his wife and two children.

The jury found the former grave digger guilty in the deaths of his wife Tammy and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, the children of his second wife, Lori.

Prosecutors described the tragedy revolving around money, power, and sex. His guilt was never in doubt, considering Lori had been convicted in the same courthouse last year.

The trial was moved to Ada County due to the case's attention and Ada's ability to draw from a much larger jury pool. Unlike his wife, Mr. Daybell could receive the death penalty upon sentencing.

The fifty-five-year-old and his second wife have been the subject of many national media shows since a reporter from East Idaho News confronted them while on their honeymoon.

The grandparents of J.J. were relentless in demanding the whereabouts of the two children who had been missing for months. Their bodies were found in Mr. Daybell's backyard by authorities once Lori Vallow was arrested. She is now in an Arizona court facing a murder charge in the death of her late husband, Charles Vallow.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

