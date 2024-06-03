Idaho Man Chad Daybell Sentenced To Death: A Tragic Love Turned Deadly

For most Americans, life begins at age fifty-five. Some retire to enjoy a life of traveling, perhaps across the country in an RV. Others spend their post-fifty-five years dedicated to their children and grandchildren.

However, fifty-five-year-old Chad Daybell's life is officially according to an Idaho jury who convicted him in the murders of his wife and Lori's two children. He was sentenced to death either by lethal injection or firing squad.

ABC News detailed the case against Mr. Daybel: Daybell, 55, was charged with murder and conspiracy in the deaths of the two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as his former wife of nearly 30 years, Tamara "Tammy" Daybell, 49, with whom he had five children. She died in their home on Oct. 19, 2019, with the cause of death determined to be asphyxiation, according to investigators.

Can anyone imagine what was going through the minds of the victims before their murders? Lori Daybell, the cult murder mom, escaped the death penalty in Idaho. However, she is on trial for another murder, Charles Vallow, her husband, before marrying Chad Daybell.

Mr. Daybell will have years and years of appeals before he faces the needle or the firing squad. The case serves as a cautionary tale for all of us. The duo chose their own selfish love over the responsibilities of marriage and raising a family. What the heart wants is more potent than, for better or worse, for Mr. and Mrs. Daybell.

The good news is that in Idaho and America, most folks put their families first through work and sacrifice. If you're one of them, thank you!

