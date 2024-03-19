Boise Area Prepares for Chad Daybell’s Murder Trial

Last year, reporters, true crime fans, and ordinary citizens either traveled to Idaho or monitored the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. The Idaho Cult Mom was convicted of killing her two children and an accessory in the deaths of one of her ex-husbands and Tammy Daybell.

Now, her current husband, Chad Daybell, will be traveling to Boise for his day in court at the Ada County Courthouse. Unlike his wife, Mr. Daybell is eligible for the death penalty. East Idaho News shared the charges against the former doomsday cult author and grave digger.

"is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori's kids – 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges."

True crime fans and followers will be able to watch the trial thanks to a decision by the judge to livestream the trial. Ada County officials are planning to restrict access to the general public due to the high-profile nature of this case.

Check Out The Media Covering The Lori Vallow Trial What they're doing when the cameras are off. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Like his wife, Mr. Daybell will be housed at the Ada County Jail. Special details and extra manhours will be necessary to ensure his security and transportation to and from the courthouse.

The case has received international attention, including the networks airing investigative stories on the couple on one weekend, 20/20, 48 Hours, and Dateline.

Lori Vallow Daybell's trial had no security issues or disruptions. Ada County Law Enforcement officials are working hard to ensure Mr. Daybell gets his day in court.

Chad and Lori Daybell through the years A look at the deaths of JJ and Tylee and the people accused of killing them. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO