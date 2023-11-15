One year later, after four University of Moscow students were murdered in their sleep, the Gem State and the nation continue to look for answers. A year ago, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed as they slept in their off-campus apartment. Family, friends, and a nation of strangers have memorialized the four.

The grisly murders captivated an entire nation, including the freak show that is the nation of true crime gadflies who used the deaths as a means to get clicks and downloads. The Washington Post profiled how bad uneducated internet near wells speculated on social media without any evidence or sensitivity to the murdered student's family members.

Bryan Kohberger will stand trial as he is accused of murdering the four University of Idaho students. As he awaits his day in court, he continues to say that he is innocent of the charges. The FBI noted that the compelling DNA evidence found at the crime scene was not enough to convict Kohberger. Some of the victim's family members are currently positioning the case to be tried with cameras.

The University of Idaho will one day tear down the house where the four were killed and plans to build a memorial garden to honor the victims. The deceased students did receive their degrees from the University.

We hope justice in the case prevails despite the worldwide attention that this case will continue to bring—our sincere condolences to the family members who perceive remembering those four young, bright, beautiful Vandals.

