Why Is ‘Adam Sandler Dead’ Trending On Social Media?

Let’s get this out of the way: Adam Sandler is not dead. The 55-year-old actor is alive and well, despite his low profile in the media as of late. So how on Earth did “Adam Sandler dead” start trending on TikTok and Twitter?

According to The Sun, the rumors of Sandler’s death began swirling around social media as a result of a prank. A new TikTok trend involves users filming their friends and families’ reactions to hearing that Sandler had passed away — some alleged that he had drowned, while others stated that he was in a fatal accident.

Some of the prank videos even included a false news headline stating that Sandler had been found dead. Here's one example of the trend:

But Sandler is alive and well, and a quick visit to his Twitter profile confirms that. On Sunday, Sandler posted a tribute to the late Bob Saget, who died in his Florida hotel room while on a comedy tour. “Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family,” wrote Sandler in his post.

Back in October 2021, Sandler wrapped up on the upcoming Netflix film Hustle, in which he stars as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who attempts to bring an overseas player into the NBA. The movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall.

It just goes to show that the more famous you get, the more that random people on the Internet will use your name for attention. 2022 has already seen the real loss of Saget, acclaimed director Peter Bogdanovich, and legendary actor Sidney Poitier — we don’t need any death hoaxes tossed into the mix.

