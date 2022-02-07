Ambitious New Breakfast Destination Set for Meridian After Diner Moves Out

Since 2013, this restaurant has been serving the Treasure Valley the staples of a classic 50s style diner with a huge side portion of nostalgia. They flipped their last pancakes at the end of January and turned the keys over to new owners.

In some way, shape or form, Ed and Cindy Bird have been cooking up good food and memories for folks in the Treasure Valley for over four decades, including at Ed's 50s Café on Progress Avenue in Meridian. However in late January, they shared the news that they were selling their beloved café to new owners.

On January 28, their daughter, Charity, who was also part owner of the café posted a message from the family on Facebook. The same message was publically available on Google:

"Over the past 9 1/2 years, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve each of you and form relationships and friendships with our customers. We have been blessed to not only celebrate your joyous occasions, but also mourn with you during your trials and your sorrows. Our lives are truly better for having met you."

The note concluded by introducing the new owners, Julie and Travis and an ask that regulars treat the couple as well as they treated the Bird family.

Who Are Julie and Travis?

Julie is Julie Gatez-Wilmot, the owner of Tipsy Chef. After he popped the question in December, Travis Berger is her husband to be. According to Chef Julie's Tipsy Chef website, she spent seven years studying and cooking in France before returning to the United States.

Upon returning to the United States, she worked at Maude, a Beverly Hills restaurant owned by celebrity chef and television personality, Curtis Stone, and a small Los Angeles wine bar.

After relocating to Idaho, she spent 10 months as the executive chef at Gino's Italian Ristorante in Meridian and running her own business "Tipsy Chef." Tipsy Chef offers catering, private chef and prepared meal services using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Julie and Travis are transforming Ed's 50s Cafe into "Tipsy Chef Cafe," which Julie describes in a job posting for the restaurant as a "Up and Coming Breakfast Spot." They're excited to introduce Meridian to their new breakfast and lunch menu soon.

