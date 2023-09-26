Amazing Pancakes in the Boise Area: 5 of the Greatest Spots
The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, and Fall has officially arrived in the Treasure Valley. What better way to embrace the season than by enjoying a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes with friends and family?
It's actually National Pancake Day today, but it might be too late for breakfast by the time you're reading this. But that doesn't mean we can't still share the 5 greatest spots for pancakes in the Boise area! These places are still totally worth checking out.
The top 5 list below is inspired by Yelp and Tripadvisor, but there are 2 popular restaurants in the Treasure Valley that are not on the list and should be; so we've heard.
Biscuit & Hogs
Biscuit & Hogs is an increasingly popular breakfast joint in our area, but for some reason they're still not featured on the top 10 lists. We've heard a lot of great feedback, so we wanted to give a quick shout-out.
The Pork Belly in Kuna
Likewise, Kuna has an amazing breakfast joint, and that's The Pork Belly. We've heard more and more people in the Treasure Valley are starting to make the trip from wherever they live to experience The Pork Belly.
National Pancake Day, or even getting out for a delicious breakfast any day, is not just about enjoying delicious food; it's also about creating lasting memories with loved ones. So, grab your friends and family and head to one of Boise's best pancake spots.