Best Waffles in Boise: Restaurant Ranks Among the Best in America

In the heart of Boise, there's a waffle shop that has garnered national acclaim — landing on all kinds of national lists for having some of the best waffles in the country. Do you have any guesses?

The news that Boise is home to nationally-ranked restaurants sometimes catches people off-guard for a variety of reasons. More commonly than not, Boise is often underestimated by people who don't live here, and, even some locals are shocked to learn about the nationally-acclaimed restaurants we have right here in town that maybe they've never been to before.

What's the best restaurant in Boise for delicious waffles?

Waffle Me Up, a local restaurant with two locations in Boise and Meridian, has been crowned the best waffle house in Idaho and stands strong among the finest in the entire country.

Lovefood, in their recent search for the best waffle houses in each state, recognized Waffle Me Up in Boise for not only being a good spot for breakfast, but for "pushing the boundaries" of waffle creations.

The restaurant's golden fried chicken and waffles, served with white gravy and bacon, have become legendary. LoveFood particularly commended the innovative "Waffle Me Strawberry" – a symphony of Nutella, sliced strawberries, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream, as this is one of the most popular choices among Boise residents.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the best spots for waffles and pancakes throughout the Treasure Valley!

