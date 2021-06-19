Ammon Bundy Declares For Idaho Governor

Ammon Bundy told a packed crowd in Meridian, Idaho, this afternoon that he intends to be Idaho's next governor. He was joined by members of his family, including his father Cliven and brother Ryan. All three men have fought the federal government and have won. They were all incarcerated by the government then eventually freed.

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Mr. Bundy vowed to clean up the Republican Party by telling the crowd of over 700 that he noticed that Idaho was losing its independent appeal once returning to the Gem State. Ammon told the crowd that he would launch a plan called 'keep Idaho, Idaho.' The entrepreneur said that the lock downs during the Covid crisis concerned him that Idaho is losing its freedoms.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

Mr. Bundy spoke about the attacks on him once he filed the paperwork at the Idaho Secretary of State's Office. "The establishment is losing their minds right now. Even before I could announce, they came out with articles, ads, and full-page letters against me; I guess I must be really, really scary to these people. And you know what, I don't blame them. They know that they better take me seriously."

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

The Bundys greeted the large crowd at Kleiner Park in Meridian with a pre-speech meal of ground beef from the Bundy Ranch in Nevada. Cliven, Ryan, and Ammon all wore aprons with the words 'I had Beef with Bundy' while folks lined up for their burgers and hot dogs. The crowd ranged in age from young children to senior citizens.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

The event was live-streamed on Mr. Bundy's website around the world ammonbundy.com. Mr. Bundy enters an already crowded Republican Primary field with Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, Ed Humphreys, and others already declaring along with the expected reelection announcement of Idaho Governor Brad Little.

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Mr. Bundy's candidacy has been met with resistance from the chairman of the Idaho State Republican Party. Chairman Tom Luna said that the Gem State Republicans have no room for Mr. Bundy, stating he is not pro-law enforcement, has been arrested for disobeying law enforcement, and supports the Black Lives Matter Movement. Those charges didn't seem to impact the crowd in Meridian, who began showing up three hours before Mr. Bundy's declaration.

Kevin Miller?KIDO Talk Radio

Here is the statement from Tom Luna:

Last month, I reaffirmed the Idaho Republican Party’s stance in the upcoming 2022 primary elections. We will be fair and uniformed for all registered Republicans running for office, and we will keep that commitment. Recently, it has come to our attention that Ammon Bundy intends to declare his candidacy in the Republican primary for the Governor of Idaho, and this warrants a response.

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

First, Mr. Bundy is currently not registered to vote in Idaho, and he is not even registered as a Republican. Furthermore, we do not support his antics or his chaotic political theater. That is not the Idaho Republican Party, and we will not turn a blind eye to his behaviors.

To be clear, I was elected Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party to unite all Republicans to share and celebrate conservative values and preserve our traditional way of life.

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Conversely, Ammon Bundy wishes to divide our party, openly supports defunding the police, and has known alliances with the radical factions of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Republicans are the party of law and order, and Ammon Bundy is not suited to call himself an Idaho Republican let alone run for Governor of our great state.

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Ryan Bundy, Cliven Bundy spoke before Ammon's announcement. They once again affirmed their belief in limited government while empowering the people. Ammon's Mom, Carol Bundy, said how the government imprisoned her husband and four sons. "I want to thank the people of Idaho who came and stayed with us. There's going to come a time when you're all going to take up a stand." She said, "hold on to your forks, the best is yet to come." She thanked the crowd for their support for her sons.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.