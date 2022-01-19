Answers For the Building Every Boise Local is Asking About

There’s one building in particular everyone has been driving by on 16th street in Boise and wondering - what’s going on?

The old Harmon Travel Building is located off of 16th street and has been there for decades. It was built in the 1960s. Harmon Travel was founded in 1957.

According to this article by Boise Dev, the Harmon Travel team has moved to a new location on State St., and the old building is getting a makeover. So let’s take a look at what exactly is going on with this long-standing building in Boise.

So, back to the Old Harmon Travel building.

​​

Harmon Travel Building Remodel: What You Need to Know

What’s the makeover?

Harmon Travel building is set to have crews remove the interior and start making a set of exterior changes.

Changes to Expect

According to permit applications with the City of Boise, this 7,325 square foot building will see three new tenants.

Who are the new tenants?

There is signage in the window pointing to Endurance Boise and BYRDS cycling to be two of the new tenants.

