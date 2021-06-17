Are You Smarter Than An Idaho 4th Grader?

There is a lot of pride in the Gem State. If you live in Idaho, you love Idaho. Depending on how long you've been here or how much reading you've done about the state, you may know some local history, but how much do you know? Do you know enough about Idaho to pass a very basic 4th-grade quiz? I asked Whittier Elementary School 4th grade teacher Jaymie Hogg to share with me an actual quiz from her class. Do you think you can pass? It's only 10 questions. This should take you no more than 10 minutes. After you answer the questions, you can check your answers. They are posted below the following article, so just keep scrolling to find them.

Mrs. Hogg's 4th Grade Idaho History Test

1.) What is Idaho's state bird?

2.) What is Idaho's highest peak?

3.) What is the longest river in Idaho?

4.) What is the state flower?

5.) What Idaho city is the first in the world to be electrified with atomic power?

6.) What is the name of the monster in Payette Lake?

7.) Who invented the vacuum tube leading to the invention of television in Rigby?

8.) Where was the world's first chair lift built?

9.) Where was the first capitol of Idaho located?

10.) What year did Idaho become a state?

How did you do? With only 10 questions, you need to get at least nine right for an A, eight for a B, seven for a C, and six for a D. To find the answers, keep scrolling. They are posted below the next article.

Answers To Mrs. Hogg's 4th Grade Idaho History Test

1.) What is Idaho’s state bird?

Mountain Bluebird

2.) What is Idaho’s highest peak?

Mount Borah 12,662 feet

3.) What is the longest river in Idaho?

Snake River 1,078 miles

4.) What is the state flower?

Syringa

5.) What Idaho city is the first in the world to be electrified with atomic power?

Arco

6.) What is the name of the monster in Payette Lake?

Sharlie sighted between 1920 and 1954

7.) Who invented the vacuum tube leading to the invention of television in Rigby?

Philo T. Farnsworth while he was a student at Rigby High School

8.) Where was the world's first chair lift built?

Proctor Mountain in Sun Valley

9.) Where was the first capitol of Idaho located?

Lewiston in 1863

10.) What year did Idaho become a state?

July 3, 1890