Fake Active School Shooting Calls Rock Idaho Schools

Wednesday was a challenging week for law enforcement throughout our state. Several school districts reported false reports of an active shooter in their schools. These false reports were quickly dealt with by law enforcement agencies in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Twin Falls, and other towns and cities throughout the state.

How Bad Was It?

Let's start with Canyon County, where county spokesman Joe Decker warned the public about these false reports.

"There have been several spoof calls into schools throughout the state over the course of this morning alleging that school attacks have taken place. There was an immediate and robust response by law enforcement in each of these areas, and several schools have gone into lockdown as a precaution. At this time, it appears that this is a hoax and no verified attacks or injuries have been discovered."

Not Only Canyon County

Law enforcement took to social media to reassure the public that there were no active shooters at local and state schools. The Meridian Police described the calls in detail.

"Calls consist of a pre-recorded message from the same phone number claiming there is an active shooter at the school. These same calls have been made in schools outside of the state and have been happening for the past few months.

While Meridian schools have not yet been impacted, the Meridian Police Department has increased school resource officer (SRO) presence at our schools. If a call comes in, it will be investigated quickly by having officers already on scene."

