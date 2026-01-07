For some of the NFL's most ardent fans in Idaho, their football season is over. Although the playoffs are about to begin, many former Boise State Broncos will be seeing action this weekend.

However, arguably the most famous Bronco of all time, Ashton Jeanty, will not be in the playoffs. The talented former Bronco finished his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders, falling just 25 yards short of one thousand yards.

The Raiders are a mess and have finished the season with the worst record in the league. The team will get the number one pick in the draft. The team fired their coach, and most likely they will pick a quarterback with the number one pick. Thankfully, Mr. Jeanty survived the bruising first season without getting an injury. He can now enjoy the offseason and work on improving his game. The Raiders invested a ton of money and resources into Mr. Jeanty. Boise has become a Raiders town, and most will not be surprised to see him walking about town or at a Boise State home basketball game.

Whether you are an NFL player or a normal worker, life can be a challenge when you’re not winning at work. Professional athletes are under a large amount of scrutiny when the team isn’t successful. Everyone is critical, which can lead to depression. With those thoughts in mind, how does Mr. Jeanty continue to remain a consistent positive force? We did extensive research, finding five powerful, inspirational quotes to motivate ourselves and others.

Before we get to the quotes, we continue to cheer for everyone's favorite Deuce.

5 Inspiring Ashton Jeanty Quotes To Live By 5 Secrets to his on and off field success Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Ashton Jeanty's Touchdown Celebrations America reacts to our glorious king. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola