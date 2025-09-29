For those who love and are a vital part of Bronco Nation, it was only a matter of time before Ashton Jeanty showed the NFL just how great a player he is. The former Bronco had faced criticism from several former NFL players, who voiced their opinions on any platform that would have them.

The critics began calling Mr. Jeanty overrated, saying he faced inferior talent in college compared to others. Well, those critics have been silenced after the former Bronco's performance against the Chicago Bears.

Getty Images / Chris Unger Getty Images / Chris Unger loading...

Although his team, the Las Vegas Raiders, lost again. Mr. Jeanty's performance was historic. In fact, so historic only NFL Hall of Famers Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen had completed the same feat.

CBS Sports and every other outlet known to man reported that Mr. Jeanty has a game with at least two receiving touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown.

The running back finished the game with 138 yards rushing. The Raiders are a team being rebuilt under first-year head coach Pete Carroll. The coach is one of the coaches who've won a Super Bowl and a college football national championship.

Mr. Jeanty was the runner-up in this year's Heisman Trophy race. However, he was the clear winner in the endorsement and television commercial game. Let's take a look at how America reacted to Boise's favorite Bronco running back's big game.

Ashton Jeanty's Newest Commercial Ashton Jeanty loves Applebee's Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Ashton Jeanty's Touchdown Celebrations America reacts to our glorious king. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola