BacktoSchoolComplaints Will Make You Long for Summer Vacation

The kids are going back to school, but they aren't the only ones unhappy about that.

The hashtag #BacktoSchoolComplaints was trending on Twitter on Tuesday, with people chiming in with what ticks them off about that institution our taxes pay to educate our young'uns Monday-Friday between now and next summer.

The insights run the gamut, from humorous to bitter, from complaining about teachers getting entire summers off to lamenting all those photos of kids on their first day of school that clutter our Facebook feeds.