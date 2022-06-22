5 Fun Ways to Beat the Heat as Temperatures Rise in Boise

Summer is officially here, and if you’re newer to the Treasure Valley, you’re in for a real treat.

Although this past spring season was relatively cooler than usual, we are technically considered a high desert in the Boise area, and our summers get ridiculously hot.

Like, over 100 degrees - you won’t want to leave your house - hot.

So we recommend soaking up these mild temperatures while you can, because very soon things are going to get a whole lot hotter.

What is there to do when it gets dangerously hot?

Luckily for us, there are so many incredibly fun ways to beat the heat in the Treasure Valley.

Our basic philosophy is: if you can’t beat them, join them!

There’s no use hiding out in your home all summer long, when you can get outside instead and cool off while having a good time.

Whether you’re hoping to enjoy some of Idaho’s beautiful, scenic waters, or you’re wanting to run off to a water park, we’ve got you covered.

Listed below are five of the best ways to beat the heat in the summer – when temperatures get scorching hot, and you’re just straight up not having a good time anymore.

