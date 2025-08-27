Just in time for the start of the college football season, Boise State has received another honor. Nothing is guaranteed, but for the third year in a row, Boise State's BLUE turf was named Best Attraction for Sports Fans by an online public vote in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

If you're wondering how The Blue beat out some of the most iconic settings in sports, here's a list of the competition. Kentucky Derby Museum, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Churchill Downs, Field of Dreams Movie Site, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, College Football Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the Muhammad Ali Center.

The voting public had twenty destinations to choose from for the contest. Boise State's continued victory is more impressive considering most of the other sites are in more populated areas. More population means more votes, but those votes haven't derailed the continued appeal of The Blue.

What began as a marketing ploy in the 1980s has gained the university, the city, and the state international attention. From Boise State, each year, approximately 18,500+ visitors from all 50 U.S. states and 50 countries set aside time to visit the attraction.

Visitors are welcome to view The Blue close-up through the Allen Noble Hall of Fame. The Broncos' recent on-field success has led to increased attendance at home football games. Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey and his team continue to raise money to improve the facility.

Boise State is the only football team in the country that can boast their field is undefeated.

