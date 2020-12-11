Biden/Harris Time’s Person of the Year

Why not? If you believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, then you'll have now problem with Time's big announcement.Time Magazine Reveals 2020 Person Of The Year Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020's Person of the Year. The duo is set to be sworn-in as President and Vice President in January. Time's editor-in-chief described why the pair was picked: "For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world." Biden's largest vote count was another one of the reasons for the decision.

Do you agree with Biden/Harris as Person of the Year? for me, and I do have a bias, I believe it was a reach by Time. The other finalists were racial justice organizers, front line health workers, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. How the ubiquitous Fauci didn't get it is beyond me? My own vote would've been for President Donald Trump.

The pick of Harris is troubling when you look at her accomplishments? What did she accomplish? Her campaign ended before any caucus or primary began? So the motive for placing her with Biden as person of the year was the fact that Biden picked her? Wouldn't that be more like a lucky pick of the draw?

Does it really matter who is Time's Person of the year is? Well, I subscribed to Time last year for a year or two and I never read one article sadly. It was a waste of time!