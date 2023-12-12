Boise Area Emerges as Top Destination for Dentists Nationwide

Have you ever noticed just how many dental practices are scattered around the Boise and Treasure Valley areas? It's hard to miss, and you might think that the abundance of dentists would make it a challenging place to kickstart a career in dentistry or open a new practice.

However, recent studies from 2023 suggest Boise's saturated market of dental offices doesn't hinder the appeal for aspiring dentists.

Continue scrolling for the details and a list of the 10 Best Cities in America for Starting a Dental Practice.

There are recent insights from Becker's Dental Review and WalletHub that share details about the best cities in the country for dentists and for starting a new career in general.

WalletHub's assessment of 182 U.S. cities factored in professional opportunities and quality of life, considering metrics such as monthly average starting salary and housing affordability etc. Boise really stood out, demonstrating that the city provides an advantageous environment for dental professionals.

When deciding where to launch a dental practice or career, various factors come into play, such as salary, cost of living, demographics, and the economy. Taking these into account, Becker's specifically looked for the most favorable states for dental practices, and Idaho emerged as one of the top contenders.

Idaho's growing population, coupled with the success of dentists in the area, indicates a large and growing demand for quality dental services. The state's stable economy, lower cost of living, and breathtaking landscapes contribute to a high quality of life, making Idaho an attractive destination for dentists seeking both professional success and a fulfilling lifestyle.

Continue scrolling for Idaho's 20 Highest-earning Cities and more.

Boise Makes List of 10 Best Cities for Starting a Dental Practice Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

12 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho We used the same formula that Roadsnacks used for their 2021 list, but updated the data to reflect the most recent American Community Survey data available from the US Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart