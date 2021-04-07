Spring has sprung and the weather is getting warmer and warmer every day. In Boise this means traffic on the Greenbelt is about increase exponentially. For some the Greenbelt can be used for super relaxing weekend strolls, for others this is a training ground and whether they're running or biking they move fast. I've done both and frankly last season I couldn't help but notice how bad the asphalt and concrete had gotten. The amount of tree root damage, uneven pavement and cracked asphalt left me wondering how many people injured themselves while on the popular path. The good news is that Boise Parks and Recreation is set to replace 5 sections of the Greenbelt starting next month. This might create some inconvenience but it will be worth it in the end. Boise Greenbelt bikers, hikers and runners beware, Click here for the map.

In a ktvb interview Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as these projects are completed and look forward to improving the experience for everyone who uses the Greenbelt.”

These are the Greenbelt sections that will replaced with all new concrete:

• Railroad Trestle Bridge to 9th Street Bridge (NW 1.1 to N 0.0)